Prabhas opens up about his plans on getting married. One of India’s leading actors is beloved by many for not only his acting skills but also due to his charm. The actor, who was last seen in Radhe Shyam, has time and again hit the headlines over getting married. Several rumours of him tying the knot with Anushka Shetty have ignited in the past.

However, all of them have been shut down by the actor. A few predictions have also been made by an astrologer, who claims that one of India’s most eligible bachelors will get wedded somewhere between October 2022 and October 2023.

Now, Prabhas is once again speaking about his marriage plans. In an interview with IndiaToday, the Baahubali actor talked about how he gets asked about his wedding everywhere he goes. After being asked if this bothers him, he responded, “No, I don’t get irritated when people ask about my marriage. I understand that it comes from a place of concern.”

“It’s quite natural and a normal question. If I were in their position, I would also be concerned,” the actor continued. Prabhas then went on to reveal his plans of getting married any time soon, and sadly, he still hasn’t made any. “When I have an answer to this question, I will definitely make an announcement (laughs).”

Previously, the actor revealed that after appearing in one of his biggest films, Baahubali, he received “more than 5 thousand wedding proposals.” He had also revealed that even his mother, like the thousands of fans, want to see him tie the knot while sharing of wanting a love marriage.

Whenever Prabhas does marry, it will be a sight to behold. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy his films. The actor will be next seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, which will premiere in 2023. Stick to Koimoi for more updates!

