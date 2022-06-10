Prajakta Koli happens to be one of the most popular YouTubers in the country. It’s not just her comic content that we love but also her dancing skills and her style. She can literally rock a simple t-shirt and a pair of jeans like a QUEEN. And what we love the most about her fashion choices? They’re affordable and her fans can relate to it. Let’s take a look at her fashion moodboard choices for every girl who struggles with ‘Aaj kya pehnu’. Haha!

Prajakta who is known by her stage name ‘Mostlysane’ is quite popular on social media with over 4 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a sneak-peek of her day to day life to her fans on the photo-sharing site. The diva will soon be seen in JuggJug Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Coming back to her fashion sense, Prajakta Koli can rock the most colourful to the most basic looks and here’s a proof of the same:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

Orange is the new black and Prajakta Koli subtly defines it. This co-ord set is from Zara and we totally love the way she has styled it with a pair of white sneakers, sunglasses and minimalistic makeup. And the sun added just the right amount of glam to her entire look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

I love how she slays her shoulder-length bob hair style. She literally stole the show with a simple crop top, chic makeup with flushed cheeks and glossy lips. And well, that smile…it can literally make you say YES to anything (quite literally).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

Denim on denim look, hell yes. Prajakta Koli has styled a pair of denim jeans white a subtle white shirt and a denim jacket. That’s it. And look how pretty she’s looking. She has accessorised her look with a luxury bag, sunglasses and a pair of Nike sneakers. All you need to nail this comfy look is confidence and well, coffee (as mostlysane says). Haha!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

Learn from the YouTuber on how to rock a white crop top with a pair of denim. You can style a white tee or a crop top with literally anything and you’ll still look chic and pretty.

So, here are a few looks by Prajakta Koli which will help you style your clothes better next time when you stare at your wardrobe and think – ‘Aaj Kya Pehnu’. Hehe.

