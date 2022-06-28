Every 90’s kid loves the comedy duo, Govinda and Sanjay Dutt. When the two came on screen together, it was comedy gold. They gave some the best films like Do Qaidi, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Jodi No. 1 and Ek Aur Ek Gyarah. These films are still fresh in the minds of every Bollywood fanatic out there.

While their on-screen chemistry was loved by the masses, it also became evident that they shared a great camaraderie off-screen as well. Several reports claimed that the two would constantly fool around on the sets and spend time in each other’s vanity vans during breaks.

By the mid-2000s, both stars faced a rough time in their career. Even then their relationship did not affect. Raja Babu actor often gushed over Sanju baba and boast about their special relationship.

As per Masala.com, Chi-Chi used to say, “He is a really misunderstood person.” Often he defended KGF Chapter 2 actor strongly even when others let him down. However, things changed when the media released tapes that had Sanjay’s alleged conversation with underworld don Chhota Shakeel.

Govinda was reportedly shocked to know that Sanjay Dutt had such low opinions regarding him. Nevertheless, he preferred to keep silent than make an issue out of it. Later he did reveal saying, “Dil ab khatta ho gaya na.” The Veteran actor too allegedly once lashed out at Sanjay saying, “What can you expect from someone who doesn’t even respect his own father? Sunilsaab is a ‘sant’ (a saint), whilst Sanjay” he trailed off, too agitated to continue.

The report even claim that Sanjay and Coolie No 1 actor had bitter experiences at the sets of David Dhawan’s film. Both had creative differences over giving a shot for certain scenes and often the filmmaker was caught in the middle. When David and Chi Chi had a heated argument on filming a scene, Sanjay jumped in and defended the director. He reportedly even asked Govinda to stop being so stubborn! It was the last straw for Govinda and who didn’t want to hold back the bitterness. Soon an alleged verbal battle broke out between the two.

Years later, Govinda tried to burry the hatchet with Sanjay at this time he was sent to prison in 2007. He was quoted as saying, “Ever since I left politics, I’ve not been able to meet Sanjay. The last time I met him was after the death of his father, Sunil Dutt, in 2005.”

In 2008, the Hero No. 1 actor and Sanjay were supposed to team up for Subhash Ghai’s film, but it never took off. The former then signed up for Salman Khan’s partner. When he was asked about choosing Salman over Sanjay Dutt, he said, “People ask me a lot of questions about my equation with Sanjay. The truth is, Sanjay and I were supposed to act together in a movie but an important meeting for that film got canceled, and eventually, the project was shelved. Things just did not work out.”

Several reports claim that Govinda on several occasions tried to reach out to Sanjay when the latter was sent to Yerwada Jail but in vain. “I tried contacting him after the Supreme Court’s verdict. But he was out on a holy visit,” said the actor.

While the two did not speak about their difference out in the media much, it is evident that things are far from perfect between two actors.

