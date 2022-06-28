Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor are among the top Bollywood actors who worked together in several films and their chemistry has been loved by many. A decade ago, there were rumours that the two actors were dating and on many occasions, Bebo had dismissed such rumours, while HR never spoke. However, in one of the interviews the actor was asked about the same and here’s what he had said.

Hrithik and Kareena collaborated for a few hit projects such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. People are now rooting for them to come together again but there is no update on the same.

In 2013, Hrithik Roshan in an interview with a media portal spoke about his marriage, films and controversies. In one of the segments, he was even asked about his alleged ‘fling’ with Kareena Kapoor. As quoted by MensXP, the Agneepath star had said, “The fling with Kareena? (laughs). Is it over, or what? Seriously the timing was ugly. Thankfully my friends, family and Suzanne trust me enough not to believe in such talk.”

During the time, Hrithik Roshan who was married to Suzanne Khan said that she was very much friendly with Kareena Kapoor along with his sister. However, he felt bad for Ra.One actress and added, “I’m a man and such talk doesn’t affect me. She says she doesn’t care. She says it’s okay. But I can imagine how bad her family must be feeling.”

Further speaking about the time when he first heard about his link-up rumours with Bebo, HR said, “We were both shooting for Subhash Ghai’s Yaadein. Those who wrote these things didn’t even know that we were in London shooting together. They also wrote that her mother got angry and was banging on the door while we were holed up together in a room for 2 hours, or some such nonsense. In fact, Kareena’s mother was never in London. The absurdity didn’t stop there. Kareena was supposed to be forcing me to love her, while I was telling her to get lost. Arrey! It’s so sick. I’m sure because the whole story was fabricated they didn’t mention our names. It’s so easy to concoct malicious stories without mentioning names.”

“I don’t feel bad for myself. I only feel bad for her (Kareena Kapoor). Because she’s such a sweet girl. She’s been completely misunderstood and misrepresented in the media. That’s partly because she just says anything that comes to her mind. She’s brutally honest. At heart she’s a very clean girl. Kareena has got a pure heart,” Hrithik Roshan concluded.

