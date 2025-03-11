That Rekha is one of the most celebrated yesteryear actresses is known to all. However, her personal life has also grabbed several eyeballs time and again. Apart from her heavily publicized speculated romance with Amitabh Bachchan, she was also rumored to be in a relationship with her Ghar co-star Vinod Mehra. Did you know that the actress had once almost made her relationship official with Mehra? But sadly, their speculated romance was also said to have met with a tragic end.

When Rekha Could Not Stop Gushing About Her Speculated Relationship With Vinod Mehra

For the unversed, Rekha and Vinod Mehra starred in some successful films together like Ghar, Saajan Ki Saheli, Pyaar Ki Jeet, Jyoti Bane Jawala, Ram Tere Kitne Naam, Kartavya and many more. It is mentioned in her biography, The Untold Story by Yasser Usman that the actress got acquainted with the late actor after her rumored breakup with actor Jeetendra. According to Bollywood Shaadi, love soon blossomed between the two, and they started a whirlwind romance.

Rekha had also gave the nickname ‘Vin Vin’ to Vinod Mehra. The rumored lovebirds were often spotted going for long drives and were also seen having dinner at the Taj hotel. It was in her explosive throwback interview with Star And Style that the Umrao Jaan actress almost confirmed her relationship with Mehra. She said, “Vinod kissed me on my birthday but in the morning and in the privacy of my bedroom.” Her statement also reportedly got some criticism from the then-conservative fans and media. But Vinod defended the actress amid the fiasco.

What Went Wrong Between Rekha And Vinod Khanna?

However, their relationship ultimately met a tragic end since Vinod Mehra’s mother Kamla Mehra was totally against their relationship. The report further stated that she did not consider the Silsila actress to be an ‘ideal’ daughter-in-law. There were also rumors of Rekha tying the knot with Mehra secretly in Kolkata. This led to the latter’s mother allegedly abusing and humiliating the actress.

However, in Simi Grewal’s show, Rekha completely rubbished the rumors of her secret wedding with Vinod Mehra. Mehra later married Kiran Mehra and passed away in 1990 due to a heart attack. Rekha married businessman Mukesh Aggarwal in March 1990 but he unfortunately died by suicide in October that year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: “Uyi Amma Girl”: Is Nora Fatehi Referring To Rasha Thadani’s PR Agency In Her “She Can Eat 100 Noras” Remark? Reddit Users Debate!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News