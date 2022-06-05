IIFA 2022 was a star-studded affair and saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. The event that took place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, also saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan under the same roof as her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan.

Advertisement

Now an image from the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards is going viral which sees Salman and Abhishek sitting in close proximity of each other with only Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan – the man who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development in between them.

Advertisement

Netizens are having a blast commenting on this internet-breaking image of Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. So what are they saying? Well, joking about the two actors being separated by one person, one netizen said, “Shake ko hatake fir bich me Aishwarya la pic laga denge bhadwe he sab 😂” Another simply called it, “Picture of the year” A third Instagram user wrote, “The day is not far where the photo will be edited with Aishwarya in between.” Another one noted, “OMG, this pic is pic of the year.”

While one fan called this Salman Khan-Abhishek Bachchan moment an ‘awkward moment’ another noted, “Ye to kuchh alag sa lg rha h salman and abhishek together is rare (this looks different as Salman and Abhishek together is a rare thing).” Another commented, “Waht is this in that ? Ex n present”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @viral_currentstory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gossip Girl💋👑 (@bolly_newzz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOD (@hod_channel_)

What are your thoughts on this image of Salman Khan & Abhishek Bachchan? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: When Abhishek Bachchan Was Publicly Slapped By An Amitabh Bachchan Fan For His Bad Acting & Told “You’re Embarrassing Your Family’s Name”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram