The 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards took place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and from the pictures and videos we have got out hands on – it was one hell of a night. IIFA 2022 not only saw Bollywood stars look their best on the green carpet but also saw some memorable moments take place during the show.

The award night saw Salman Khan display his love for Shah Rukh Khan once more and their bromance can’t be missed. From praising him to giving a shot-out for SRK’s next, Bhaijaan only sweet words for the ‘Pathaan’.

From Shahid Kapoor’s energetic tribute to Bappi Da – the King of Disco in India to Vicky Kaushal remembering the original actor – Irrfan Khan, chosen to play Sardar Udham, scroll below to know some of the highlights from IIFA 2022.

Salman Khan Showers Love On Shah Rukh Khan

At IIFA 2022, Salman Khan didn’t miss a moment to show how much he loves Shah Rukh Khan. The Dabangg star, while interacting with the host Maniesh Paul & Riteish Deshmukh, stood up and we got a glimpse of their undying bromance. Talking about King Khan in the now going-viral video, Salman said, “Mere peeche, ek aadmi hai. Aur uska naam hai Shah Rukh Khan. Aur yeh kab se mere peeche hai. Kab se!”

Continuing further, Salman Khan said, “Kyunki kya hai naa ki, Mannat ki joh building hai woh Galaxy (apartments) ke peeche hai. Agar uss taraf se dekhoge, Worli down side, toh woh bohot aage hai.” Before putting the mic away, Bhaijaan added, “Humara Pathaan aur humara Jawan tayyiar hai,” a shout-out to SRK’s upcoming films. Aww so sweet na <3

Vicky Kaushal Dedicates His Award To Irrfan Khan

Vicky Kaushal won his first IIFA award for Best Actor at IIFA 2022 for Sardar Udham. While the Uri actor thanked his family, wife Katrina Kaif, director Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri for getting the much-deserved acknowledgement, he also dedicated his first-ever best actor win to the late Irrfan Khan.

For those who don’t know, Khan was the original choice for the part that upon his demise fell into Vicky’s kitty. Paying tribute and dedicating his win to the late actor, Mr Kaudhal said, “This is my first best actor award, and I want to dedicate it to an actor whom I’ve admired and respected all my life, we lost him too soon— the original choice to play Sardar Udham, late dear Irrfan sahab,”

Shahid Kapoor’s Pays Tribute To The King Of Disco – Bappi Lahiri

Shahid Kapoor is an amazing dancer and he put that talent to use by giving an energetic tribute to The King Of Disco – Bappi Lahiri. As per reports, Shahid drew the curtain closed on the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards by dancing to Bappi Da’s chartbuster hits like Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyaar, Tamma Tamma, Raat Baaki, I am a disco dancer and more. We are waiting for the show to air and are sure it will make fans get teary-eyed.

The Bachchan’s Family Moment

The last highlight of IIFA 2022 we are mentioning is this cute family moment that happened between Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. Junior Bachchan was one of the performers of the night but in a surprising turn of events, he was joined by his wife and daughter for an impromptu dance while seated in the audience. Totally wholesome!

