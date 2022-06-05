The 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards – better known as IIFA 2022, was held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi last night and saw the who’s who of Bollywood walk down its green carpet in style. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakhi Sawant, Nora Fatehi and more – it was a star-studded affair.

Advertisement

But like any red – or well in this case ‘green’ – carpet, some impressed me and a few left a little sour taste in my mouth. So who has got up thumbs up and who a ‘better luck next time’, well, you will have to read to know – with a little justification from my end why.

Advertisement

So now, sit back and have a look at who wore what to IIFA 2022 and let me know in the end if you agree with my pick of the Best & Worst dressed celebs of the night!

IIFA 2022 Best Dressed Of The Night

The award night’s green carpet was graced by many beauties and studs and our top 8 favourites include the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia, Erica Fernandes, Jacqueline Fernandez and more.

Nargis Fakhri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Nargis Fakhri looked nothing less than a show stopper in this Michael Cinco (a Dubai-based designer) green and black gown. The ball gown skirt gave off princess vibes and the green bodice in different shades of green – including shimmer, balanced it well. With a top hairdo, not over the top makeup and only dangling earrings – the focus stayed where it should aka her dress.

Sharvari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

For her first IIFA, Sharvari set the temperature soaring in an Abhishek Sharma backless gown. The bare back and deep neckline that was cut according to the design of the fabric was the perfect amount of risk taken – that paid off well. The centred parted loose hairdo, tiny earrings and makeup that put focus on her eyes took the look notches higher.

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Sara Ali Khan can slay any look but she prefers desi styles and we aren’t complaining. For her IIFA 2022 green carpet appearance, Ms Khan opted for an all-white, neck to toe covered, embellished traditional look. The Faraz Mannan creation flared at her bottoms and added volume to her hips thanks to the lace details. The simple – really simple styling, just screams royalty.

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Just like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday too went the desi way at the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards. The SOTY2 actress slayed the green carpet in a Khaab by Manish Malhotra white saree and complimenting white blouse. The elegance! Well, yesterday we called her a Disney Princess and now we dub her Indian royalty. Don’t argue!

Tamannaah Bhatia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Ever since her appearance at Cannes 2022, Tamannaah Bhatia has been impressing us with one look after another and IIFA 2022 was no different. For the main award ceremony, the actress slayed the green carpet in an Amit Aggarwal creation that consisted of a silver pleated bodice and trains like features starting at either side of her waist and a while bottom that showed off her curves. The hair, makeup and attitude are spot on too.

Erica Fernandes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋Erica Jennifer Fernandes🦋 (@erica_my_cutiepie)

Erica Fernandes has a fashion sense we love and this look of hers from the green carpet cements the reason why. The former TV-now Bollywood star looked stunning in a lavender gown with a beautiful balloon pleated train and intriguing floral beaded/embroidered work down the front skirt. The low bun with wisps of hair framing her face was the perfect hairdo.

Jacqueline Fernandez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista’s Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Another actress who went the traditional route at IIFA 2022 was Jacqueline Fernandez. While it’s not a complete desi look, the Falguni Shane Peacock silver-white semi-sheer creation is a mix between a saree – along with a palloo and a gathered gown skirt complete with a train. Thumbs up Jacky, that smile can light up the world.

Nora Fatehi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐚 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐡𝐢 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 (@nora.fatehi_love)

The last one to make it to our best-dressed list is Nora Fatehi. This Canadian beauty who is known for her sizzling dance moves walked the carpet in style. In a black fitted dress with a thigh-high slit, the actress slayed the look by complementing it with gold accessorizes to match the dress’ details. The high pony was a good choice.

Rakhi Sawant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Rakhi Sawant’s IIFA 2022 green carpet look has us wondering what was she thinking!?! We know many are opting for corset detail on their ensembles but Ms Sawant’s gown corset on a shinny, shimmering gown dress is too much. The loud makeup –comprising of dark red lips and heavy jewellery on the ears and wrist only made the look more gaudy!

Genelia Deshmukh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Genelia Deshmukh knows how to dress (just look at her IIFA Rock ensemble), but her look on the green carpet was awful in my eyes. I know that’s a strong word but I can’t help it. The yellow gown with net work on one shoulder and shiny silver lines on it skirt too much happening and not your style.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

One regarded as the Queen of fashion, it seems like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taken it on herself to dethrone herself. While Cannes 2022 didn’t impress us, her IIFA 2022 green carpet look also failed. The layers and layers – why Aish? Even if you have put on a few kilos don’t hide it, rock it and be an inspiration to many to love themselves.

Dhvani Bhanushali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM ♠️ (@dhvani_fan_22_16)

Another corset look to make it to our list. Why? While the style is good, it gives off the vibe of going back in time – maybe 18-19th century England and NOT AWARD CARPET FEELS! Plus the colour looks drab. Dhvani please look for another stylist.

Gauahar Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nari (@nari.kesari1)

Flowers on dresses are not something everyone can pull off. While Taylor Swift rocked it at the 2021 Grammy’s, Aishwarya failed it at Cannes 2022 and so did Gauahar at IIFA 2022. While the print looks good, I personally would have used it as an art piece at home and not on the green carpet. My opinion – you can judge.

Do you agree with our pick for the Best and Worst dressed at IIFA 2022? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Elsa Who? Ananya Panday Sizzles In A Dreamy Blue Gown Giving Us Frozen Vibes & We Can’t Wait For Her To Play Princess In A Disney Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram