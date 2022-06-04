Urvashi Rautela is leaving no heads unturned with her stellar appearance each day. The actress arrived in style last night at the IIFA Awards 2022 green carpet, which is currently held at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Urvashi looked stunning as she donned a mermaid silhouette embellished dress by Amato Couture. The dress comprised of a long and straight fit from the top to mid-thigh and flared out into a wide skirt with feathers attached to it. The minimal detailing over her ensemble was completely eye-catching. Urvashi’s hourglass figure hugged the ensemble pretty well and made her look elegant, as always.

Talking about the jewellery, Urvashi Rautela opted for a long studded earring which was also by Amato jewellery. The actress also accessorized her look with a diamond slave bracelet which had a ring attached to it and a real diamond green big diamond-studded ring by Renu Manjunath Lable that completed her look. Urvashi chooses to tie up her hair in a pony in a messy hairdo with side partying and bangs tied up loose.

Urvashi Rautela’s entire look was styled by Ian Borromeo. Talking about it, the stylist said, “When you work with somebody who’s at the level of Bollywood Superstar Urvashi Rautela you have to bring your A-game every second of every day. it took 20 people and approximately 1,300 hours to complete the dress. the dress is “one of the most spectacular dresses.”

Furne said “the creation was unique in its fashion sense” because it was inspired by Sarimanok, “the mythical bird of the Maranao people that originated from MINDANAO, an Island ,” and that it “symbolizes good fortune. Hyacinth Swarovski crystals, glass beads, and paillettes shout opulence. Laser cut fabrics sprawling to the hem, formed feather-like softness, flowers, different formation of masks and headpieces which are evident during the traditional celebration. Its silhouette celebrates the representation of feminism. The feminine form and silhouette celebrate confidence. Laser-cut fabrics were delicately attached to the tulle-based gown, formed like feathers to give it a softer look on the hem. Orange expresses freedom and success which describe the woman of today. I saw the craze people have for her internationally, apart from India.”

As the actress graced the carpet, everyone wasn’t able to take their eyes off her bewitching personality the way the actress posed and smiled for the paparazzi and media, made everyone go gaga over her.

