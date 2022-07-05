The day of 29th May sent chills down our spine as renowned Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala got brutally murdered in a broad daylight. The singer-songwriter was shot in his car in Mansa district of Punjab and ever since then, the investigation has been in full swing. The latest about the case is the video which features Moose Wala’s alleged murderers celebrating in a car. Scroll below for more details.

For those who don’t know, recently one 18-year-old guy named Ankit Sirsa has been arrested in Delhi. He’s allegedly involved in the killing of the ‘So High’ singer. After arresting him, the police reportedly found a video on his mobile phone which features all the alleged killers of Moose Wala. The video shows five people celebrating their killing and flaunting their guns with a Punjabi track playing in the background.

If reports are to be believed, the same video was also shared on Instagram through a now-deleted account of Ankit Sirsa, who is the alleged main shooter of Sidhu Moose Wala. He is said to be a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and the youngest among all the shooters. He reportedly fired six shots at the Punjabi singer.

Here’s the video:

#WATCH | In a viral video, Sidhu Moose Wala's murder accused Ankit Sirsa, Priyavrat, Kapil, Sachin Bhivani, & Deepak brandished guns in a vehicle pic.twitter.com/SYBy8lgyRd — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the death of Sidhu Moose Wala is said to be a result of gang war and the ever-rising issue of gangster culture in Punjab. The incident took place on 29th May, a day after the Punjab Police Department removed the protection of 424 persons, including Moose Wala. The tragic incident, as expected, has given rise to political heat in the state.

