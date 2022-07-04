Back in the day, Madhuri Dixit was one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She was actually a superstar of the 90s and enjoyed a massive fan following across the globe. Her fans still fondly call her ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl and nobody in Bollywood can be a better dancer than her and her expressions were next level to match. Among her many fans, one of them happened to be ex-cricketer Ajay Jadeja. Scroll below to know their alleged love story.

Like Madhuri, Jadeja was also popular back then and enjoyed a huge fan following among female fans especially. He was one of the most successful cricket players back then and he met the actress during a magazine photoshoot.

Ever since Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Jadeja appeared in a magazine together, rumours of their alleged relationship started doing the rounds in Tinsel town. In fact, they dated each other for a while before calling it splits as reported by Asianet News.

Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Jadeja’s friendship in no time blossomed into love and it started impacting the cricketer’s game. This reportedly didn’t go well with Jadeja’s family who asked him to focus on his career.

For those of you who don’t know, the cricketer hailed from a royal family whereas the Devdas actress came from a middle-class family and their relationship didn’t get approval from Jadeja’s family.

Not just that, Ajay Jadeja also expressed his love for acting and Madhuri Dixit who was at the top of her game in the Hindi film industry also pitched her then-boyfriend’s name to the producers.

Finally, in 1999, the couple called it quits after Jadeja was found guilty of match-fixing along with cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. It was after Madhuri’s breakup with Jadeja she flew to the US and met her husband Dr Shriram Nene.

All’s well that ends well.

What are your thoughts on Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Jadeja’s alleged relationship back in the day? Tell us in the comments below.

