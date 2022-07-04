Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who will next be seen in the upcoming spy thriller called ‘Berlin’ opposite Ishwak Singh, has taken a small break from his work and jetted off to London with his wife Aakriti.

Advertisement

Talking about the trip, Aparshakti says: “Though I am striving to get back to work, this break was much needed. It feels amazing to take time off work.”

Advertisement

Aparshakti Khurana was seen in movies such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Stree, Luka Chuppi and in 2021, he did Helmet, his first film as a solo lead.

He adds: “I like indulging in various activities while I am on a holiday, which can be done well when you are with your friends or family. Arriving at the decision to take this break and enjoy it with my wife and daughter did not take me much time. Happy that I got some time off to spend quality time with my wife in London.”

Previously, Aparshakti Khurana talked about when he first faced rejection and it was related to selling washing machines on television.

Aparshakti opened up recently on a podcast about a funny incident. One of the times he was rejected was when he went to audition for a teleshopping network.

He said, “Not even my parents know this. But I was rejected by a television shopping network due to high pitch and over-the-top energy. I had to sell a washing machine! I guess I wasn’t cut out for that”.

On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana will next be seen in ‘Berlin’, a crime thriller. He will be seen playing a deaf and mute interpreter.

The action thriller has been produced by Zee Studios, Atul Sabharwal, and Manav Shrivastav under the banner of Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in the action-thriller Dhoka and a period drama series Jubilee directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan To Lead The Biggest Action Film In The History Of Indian Cinema Headlined By Aditya Chopra? Exciting Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram