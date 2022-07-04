One of the most-loved and watched Pan India films RRR broke many records at the box office soon after its release. Headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film was helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. To make it a PAN India film, Alia Bhatt along with Ajay Devgn is also a key part of the film. Within a few days of its release, RRR crossed the 1000 crore mark at the global box office. But since morning the film is in the news for altogether different reasons. Read on to know the scoop.

In case you haven’t watched it yet, SS Rajamouli directorial is set in the backdrop of the pre-independent era (around the 1920s) that sees two real-life revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played respectively by Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Recently, Oscar award-winner sound designer Resul Pookutty became the talk of the town when he took a jibe at RRR. It so happened when Resul took to Twitter to reply to writer-director Munish Bhardwaj’s tweet who called SS Rajamouli directorial a ‘garbage’. He Tweeted, “Saw 30 minutes of garbage called RRR last night.” Re-tweet the same, Resul Pookutty not only called it gay love but also labelled Alia Bhatt as a prop.

Resul Pookutty re-tweeted Munish Bhardwaj’s Teet and wrote, “Gay love story ….” However added further, “… and @aliaa08 is a prop in that film…” Little did he know that his tweet would invite the wrath of troll. The award-winning sound designer received backlash for his tweets and his fans didn’t expect this to come from such a veteran.

Gay love story …. — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 3, 2022

… and @aliaa08 is a prop in that film… — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 3, 2022

Replying to him, a user wrote, “There are hundreds of reasons to appreciate RRR but you chose hate,” while another said, “What is the importance of Rashmika in Pushpa apart from callling saami saami and that stupid van scene? Alia Atleast has one standout scene. Better check your own films first.” Another one ever said, “Homophobic alert. He’s mocking a movie by calling it ‘gay’. @TheAcademy this whom you awarded with oscar?” Check out a few tweets below:

Ofcourse coming from a cuck who won Oscar for one of the worst films of all time glorifying slums who can't digest dharmic depiction from an unapologetic kattar Hindu SS Rajamouli, whom you seething hatred for ☺️ https://t.co/beGcUZHTTe — Zoso (@rogueintj) July 4, 2022

Why r u tweeting bad about #RRR when whole world is prising?Are u feeling jealous for not talking u in the movie? I lost respect on u with this tweet man.People like u should be boycotted from Telugu industry. @ssrajamouli @RRRMovie @mmkeeravaani https://t.co/cnpXNxaxJM — Teja😎 (@Tejs3271) July 4, 2022

Dude he's a muslim and he must've considered Rrr as a movie that boasts of hindu nationalism which dissiminates hindutva. They've always had a religious prism through which they look at the world. https://t.co/wDlhBBdXRM — Sai priyatham (@SaiPriyatham23) July 4, 2022

Don't know why ungrateful fools like this get to work in telugu biggies despite substandard work. No other industry offer any big projects to this mf Hire someone better for #PushpaTheRule don't let him ruin it like first part. @MythriOfficial @ThisIsDSP https://t.co/fvrJAs0n5t — . (@Cine_Addict97) July 4, 2022

This is disrespectful both to the movie and the LGBTQ community. https://t.co/j2khhdU7lp — nulliusinverba (@InverbaNullius) July 4, 2022

This is actually an insult to the #LGBTQ community, did any of the character in the movie confirm that they are gay ?! you just can't use #LGBTQ to express your disgust. https://t.co/LrXsRk5kCx — JAY (@StarDust_0101) July 4, 2022

This is from an Oscar winning artist. Apart from being hinduphobic, homophobic too. And ppl emulate such persons as their icons. Kashtam https://t.co/xfFgGVYglS — Gopalakrishnan | गोपालकृष्ण | கோபாலகிருஷ்ணன் (@Vishishtadvaiti) July 4, 2022

I mean you can dislike the film but such a comment from an academy winner is distasteful.. I’m sure he ain’t even joking https://t.co/Hr8G3cg30K — Theju🌸 (@PinkCancerian) July 4, 2022

Well, this isn’t the first time that someone has called NTR and Ram Charan’s bromance ‘gay love’. Earlier many international viewers had tweeted after watching the film.

