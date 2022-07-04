After giving back-to-back underwhelming films, Prabhas is looking for a roaring comeback. His upcoming films look damn promising and might shatter several box office records. He has four confirmed films and all of them are looking like blockbusters. Amid it, there’s one rumoured film and fans want it to be called off by their beloved star.

After giving a historical blockbuster like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the Darling actor hasn’t really been able to live up to massive expectations pinned on him. His Saaho, though did good business globally, failed to win accolades from the audience. His last release Radhe Shyam tanked miserably at the box office.

Following an underwhelming phase, Prabhas has a strong lineup and his next with Om Raut, Adipurush, is said to be his gamechanger. No doubt, the film will shatter records as it is expected to cause a rampage both with its Telugu and Hindi versions. Post Raut’s epic, he has Prashanth Neel’s highly-anticipated, Salaar. As we all know, the hype is at its peak for the actor’s collaboration with the KGF director.

After the above-mentioned films, Prabhas has Project K and Spirit. Again, these two will be PAN Indian films and are giving us a blockbuster vibe already. Post all these biggies, it has been rumoured that the actor will be doing a film with a Telugu director Maruthi. However, fans aren’t really happy with their collaboration reports.

Fans feel that a film with Maruthi could prove to be a halt in Prabhas’ lineup of upcoming blockbusters as the director’s latest release, Pakka Commercial, is reportedly not performing up to the mark at the box office. Even his last directorial Manchi Rojulochaie (before Pakka Commercial) wasn’t very well received by the audience.

Let’s see if the star reacts to fans’ requests!

