If there’s one topic which is trending in the entire country is Ranveer Singh’s n*de photoshoot for the international magazine Paper. The photo shoot apparently didn’t go well with the netizens who slammed him for going n*ked on social media and FIRs have also been filed for hurting the sentiments of women against the actor. Recently Vidya Balan gave a savage reply to the media while reacting to the Gully Boy actor’s n*de shoot and is now getting trolled on the internet for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Vidya is one of the most brutally honest and candid Bollywood celebrities and doesn’t shy away from expressing her feelings on social topics. During a media interaction recently, she reacted to Ranveer’s n*de photoshoot and said, “Arre kya problem hai? Pahli baar koi aadmi aisa kar raha hai, hum logo ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye na (What’s the problem? A man is doing it for the first time, let us also enjoy this).”

Take a look at Vidya Balan’s video here:

Vidya Balan is a true inspiration for many!

Now, after her comment on Ranveer Singh went viral, netizens started trolling her for it and a user on Instagram commented, “Or agar yahi baat ek ladka bol deta kisi ladki ki post par to uski band baja dete ye media wale troll kar kar ke 😒😒” Another user commented, “Bakwas baatein hi karni aati hai inhe😡”

Love her or hate her but you can’t ignore her.

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Vidya Balan for taking a stand for Ranveer Singh’s n*de photoshoot? Tell us in the comments below.

