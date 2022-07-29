Who thought Ranveer Singh posing n*de would turn out to be such a huge controversy? Of course, it was about breaking stereotypes, something that the Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani actor has been doing ever since he entered showbiz. But nobody expected police complaints to be filed and FIRs to be registered. Here’s what actress Vidya Balan has to say about it all.

For those unaware, a lot has happened ever since pictures of Ranveer posing n*ked surfaced on the internet. The actor was booked for posting obscene content on his social media platforms, news channels have been discussing his ‘b*m’ and celebrities are speaking up.

In the past few days, we saw public figures like Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Ram Gopal Varma, Swara Bhasker among others break silence and come in support of Ranveer Singh. Now, Vidya Balan has spoken up and her savage response will shut all the haters.

Vidya Balan who was present at the Fatka Marathi Cine Awards said, “Arre kya problem hai? Pahli baar koi aadmi aisa kar raha hai, hum logo ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye na (What’s the problem. A man is doing it for the first time, let us also enjoy this).”

Just not that, Vidya also spoke against the FIR that was recently filed against Ranveer Singh. “Maybe they (people who filed the FIR) don’t have much work to do, hence they are wasting their time on these things. If you don’t like it, then close the paper or throw it, do what you wish to. Why get into an FIR?” she added.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has maintained his dignified silence over the controversy. On the professional front, he’s been busy shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

