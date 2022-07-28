Ranveer Singh came under the scanner when photos from his latest photoshoot went viral on social media. A couple of days back, the Simmba actor stripped down to nothing as he turned into a cover boy for a reputed magazine. His photos not only took social media by storm, they also landed the actor in legal trouble. As of now, two complaints and an FIR have been registered against Ranveer Singh for apparently, ‘hurting the women’s sentiments.’

While the actor is yet to comment on the controversy, he has recently been titled as the ‘Endorser Of The Year’. A few latest media reports suggest that he has been honoured as the IAA Brand Endorser of the year.

Soon after being bestowed with the title, Ranveer Singh opened up about endorsing a condom brand. In his latest interview, the actor revealed that it was his idea to endorse a condom brand. The actor thought it would be a big step in bringing out a subject like s*x, which is still a taboo in India, of the closet.

Bollywood Hungama quoted Ranveer Singh saying, “My first ad was my idea with Durex Condoms. I had my people call the brand saying ‘Ranveer has this idea and would you like to pursue this?’ They bit into it and that was my first ad that got a lot of acclaim from the intelligentsia at the time who commented that ‘This is a big step in bringing sex out of the closet.’”

“In India, it is usually discussed as a taboo subject. But, here’s a great big stride in normalizing healthy conversations about sex. So, it started off on a very positive note,” added Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh who was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is currently busy shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. That apart he also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Shankar’s Anniyan in the pipeline.

