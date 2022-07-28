Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan last month received a death threat from Sidhu Moose Wala killer Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Since then the superstar beefed up his security detail and even applied for a gun license.

Last week Salman met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar over the threat letter. He even submitted an application seeking a weapon license. Now the superstar has also upgraded his car. Scroll down to know more details.

As per the latest report from Cartoq, Salman Khan who mostly travels in Toyota Land Cruiser has upgraded the car with armour and bulletproof glass. The report notes that the windshield glasses on Antim star’s car were much thicker than on the regular cars. This means thick cladding has been added to the glasses to hold them in place and it is an easy way to identify armoured vehicles. Even though the car has power window switches, they do not function. It is also worth pointing out that a similar armoured Land Cruiser belonged to a CM of Punjab.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is currently under Delhi Police’s custody. He reportedly confessed that the Superstar has been on their list ever since he killed blackbuck while shooting Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998. He claimed that his community would never forgive him unless he makes a public apology for killing a blackbuck, which is regarded as holy by the Bishnoi community.

The gangster had also previously attempted to assassinate him in 2018 as well. Mumbai police, on the other hand, claim that the death threat was a publicity stunt by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. The threat was given at the behest of Vikram Barad, an associate of Bishnoi, who is currently based in Canada.

