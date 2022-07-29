When it comes to glam and fashion, one can never keep Kareena Kapoor Khan out of the list. From ethnic to trendy wear, the actress can look spot on in any look, but not all think about it the same way. Recently the actress was trolled on a paparazzi video making rounds on the internet.

Kareena is currently gearing up for her big release Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, which is set to be her first movie on the big screen since the covid outbreak.

Recently, a video is going viral on social media in which Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen sporting a lovely green-coloured salwar kameez as she was seen heading out of Mehboob studio. While focusing on her mobile, the actress gave a few minutes for the shutterbugs to take a few clicks, before she started walking away. While her fans shared love and support for the actress on the video, there were a few who trolled the actress for now reason.

Taking it to the comments section, netizens started trolling Kareena Kapoor Khan, her looks, her attire, and many more. One user wore, “She is Scratching Paytm Cashback Coupons 😂😂”. Another user wrote, “Plz weight loss 😂 “. One user wrote in the comments, Sadak pe bheek mangegi ek din”. While one user wrote, “घमंडी 🙄”, another wrote, “Lal singh chadda ki नैया khud डूबा दी isne apne words of attitude se.. ab Amir isko apni film me kabi nhi lega.”.

Talking about the movie, Kareena will be starring alongside Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is set to come out on 11th August 2022 and will be directed by Advait Chandan. The movie will also star actors like Naga Chaitanya, Ammar Taalwala, Mona Singh, Sharman Joshi and many more.

Before this, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen alongside late actor Irrfan Khan in the movie Angrezi Medium. The movie was directed by Homi Adajania and was released on 12th March 2020. The movie also starred Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal among others.

