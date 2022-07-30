After taking a poor opening of 10.25 crores at the box office last Friday, Shamshera crashed completely on the second Friday with collections going below the 1 crore mark. The numbers stand around 0.75 crores* and that’s a crash of more than 90%. None of it is surprising though since writing was clear on the wall during the opening weekend itself when the film didn’t grow at all, and then post that Monday it had come down to 2.90 crores. Post that it has been merely academics for this YRF production which has emerged as their biggest disaster ever.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer had in fact collected just 1.50 crores on Thursday and hence it was prudent that the collections would slid under the 1 crore mark the day after. Moreover, Ek Villain Returns has started well which means the footfalls were all the more impacted for the Karan Malhotra directed film. There may be a bit of an improvement today and the collections won’t be as flat when compared to Friday, as was the case with the Shamshera in the opening weekend. However, it would be all relative since to touch even 1 crore mark would still be a challenge.

Shamshera currently stands at 41.20 crores* and to think of it, it still is very far away from the much aligned and trolled Jagga Jasoos that had collected 46.29 crores in its first week. It will definitely not reach there, which means that while Bombay Velvet would still hold the record for the lowest commercial grosser [23 crores] amongst Ranbir Kapoor starrers, Shamshera would be the next in line as even Jagga Jasoos had managed a lifetime of 54.50 crores back in time [2017], which seems like gold today.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

