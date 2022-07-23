This is just heartbreaking indeed for Ranbir Kapoor. He invested a couple of years in the making of Shamshera and this is also his first theatrical release since Sanju [2018]. In all earnest, he is indeed trying to do something different and has gone against the tide several times when it comes to experimental films [Jagga Jasoos, Tamasha, Roy]. In fact it is also apparent that he is doing quite a few films where VFX has a major role to p[lay [Jagga Jasoos, Shamshera, Brahamastra]. However, it’s just saddening that his Shamshera hasn’t even opened well.

There have been several biggies that he has delivered where the opening has been bumper and the final outcome being an all time blockbuster [Sanju], or at least the first day has been exemplary but the final outcome disastrous [Besharam] or the opening being very impressive and the content been hailed as a cult classic with commercial blockbuster coming its way as well [Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani]. Even his experimental films Tamasha, Roy and to a lesser extent even much maligned (unnecessarily so) Jagga Jasoos taking an opening of sorts.

However, when a much hyped and reasonably well made Shamshera manages to just go past Jagga Jasoos in the list of Top-10 opening days ever for the superstar then it shows audiences have become totally ruthless to most of the stuff that’s coming their way. It is just unexplainable that a film like Shamshera won’t make it even to the Top-5 biggest openers ever for the actor, when that seemed absolutely certain. One just hopes that with his next release Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor bounces back in a big way since he is a superstar that the industry needs.

Top-10 opening days for Ranbir Kapoor

Sanju (2018) – 34.74 crores

Besharam (2013) – 21.56 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) – 19.45 crores

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) – 13.30 crores

Rockstar (2011) – 11 crores

Tamasha (2015) – 10.87 crores

Raajneeti (2010) – 10.50 crores

Roy (2015) – 10.40 crores

Shamshera (2022) – 10. 25 crores

Jagga Jasoos (2017) – 8.57 crores

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

