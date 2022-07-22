Shamshera Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): After teasing fans with endless posters and teasers, the much-anticipated film hit the screens today, i.e., July 22. Before its release, the leading cast Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor travelled to different places for the film’s promotion and spilt the beans on anything and everything about the film. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla in the key role and is backed by Yash Raj Films.

Advertisement

This morning, the film hit the theatre screens and has been receiving mixed reviews at the box office from the audience and social media fans.

Advertisement

As per the early reports flowing in, Shamshera has opened to such numbers that are much lower than the expectations. According to the latest media reports, the film has managed to earn around 12.50-13.50 crore* on day 1 of its release. Well, the trade expectations for Shamshera were 15 but the numbers seem to be lower than expected.

Koimoi also watched Shamshera and rated it with 1.5 stars while calling it as ambitious as KRK coming with Deshdrohi 2. The excerpts from the review read, “Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor) is the leader of the Khameran tribe situated in as North, North India goes, who sacrifices himself for his people’s independence. Following the age-old trope of ‘son fulfilling father’s unfulfilled dreams’ & 25 years later (set in the early 1800s), we see Balli who earns his leaving by stealing expensive things (and that’s what he teaches the kids of his tribe).”

“For some reason, Balli always declines to be a part of the Khameran tribe (which Ranbir should’ve done with the film), but somehow he keeps coming back to ‘his people’. He keeps stalking a dancer Sona (Vaani Kapoor), asking her to marry him because he’ll be a king one day. His dream of serving the British army doesn’t serve him well after he faces Shuddh Singh (Sanjay Dutt) who’s also the killer of his father btw. Rest y’all smart enough to know the drill, how a legend always rises to save his tribe and what happens next,” read the review further.

Well, after its day 1 collection, now all the eyes are on the weekend collection of the film.

Must Read: RRR Box Office: To Finally Break Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2’s Worldwide Collection Of 1230 Crore Post Its Notable Release In Japan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram