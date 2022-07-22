Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla & others

Director: Karan Malhotra

Producer: Aditya Chopra

Shamshera Box Office Review: Expectations

After giving a blockbuster like Sanju, the fan following and status of Ranbir Kapoor have definitely seen a tremendous hike. When announced back in 2018, the film did generate some talks but things changed when the Covid pandemic spoiled all the plans. Due to a major delay, the magnum opus started giving a vibe of a ‘dabba band’ film and its anticipation got buried due to biggies that arrived in 2021 and this year.

The trailer wasn’t very well cut and lacked an exciting punch. It just received an average response from the viewers. Sadly, even the songs failed to create any hype despite Mithoon being the main composer. Not that everything went dull as the film did fetch some sort of attention with Ranbir and the team promoting it across major cities.

Despite being projected as a magnum opus, the film failed in generating the pre-release heat, leaving it with an impression of an average to decent grosser.

Shamshera Box Office Review: Impact

Shamshera has opened to a low start in the morning. No, it’s not a dead start like some recent Bollywood releases, but it’s not up to the mark considering Ranbir Kapoor’s face value and him making a big-screen comeback after 4 years. On top of that, word-of-mouth is poor too.

Yes, YRF’s magnum opus falls flat in offering engaging content, thus nullifying the chance of witnessing a huge jump over the opening weekend. Post the first weekend, the road is tough for Ranbir Kapoor’s dacoit drama. It’s heading to be a one-week affair and all the talks will settle down once Ek Villain Returns and Vikrant Rona arrive next week.

Shamshera Box Office Review: Final Verdict

The year 2022 hasn’t been that good for Bollywood with just a few box office successes and lots of biggies crashing down. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a super hit, JugJugg Jeeyo did bring the audience to theatres and numbers kept ticking in. There were hopes from Ranbir’s comeback film, but the wait continues for a much-needed commercial success for Bollywood.

Shamshera is another biggie of 2022 which will come crashing down at the box office after adding some numbers initially. It’s looking to settle down in the range of 40-55 crores.

