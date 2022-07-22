Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera has finally arrived. The film marks the comeback of the actor after 4 years post blockbuster Sanju. With Ranbir vs Sanjay Dutt being projected as a highlight point, is the film living up to the expectations it has built? Let’s have a look at its day 1 morning occupancy by comparing it with Prithviraj, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and other Bollywood films of 2022 which opened with a double-digit score.

Advertisement

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo brought good numbers at the box office, all eyes are set on Ranbir’s comeback film. For those who don’t know, the film was announced way back in 2018 but suffered the heat of Covid, thus suffering a major delay. Finally, it’s now playing in theatres but the initial response is on the cold side.

Advertisement

Shamshera has registered an average morning occupancy of 17-20% for day 1, all across the country. It’s much lower than what many were expecting as Ranbir Kapoor has a strong following. It’s slightly better in mass pockets. As the film was said to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and become the biggest opener of 2022 for Bollywood, let’s compare it with double-digit openers.

Kartik Aaryan starrer had opened to a morning occupancy of 30-35% across the country. Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj had taken a start of 15-20% in morning shows, similar to Shamshera. Bachchhan Paandey had opened to 30-35% in morning shows, while Gangubai Kathiawadi had occupancy of 25-30%. One can clearly see that Akshay’s BP and Kartik’s BB 2 are leading the charts for 2022 so far.

Even though the start has been slow, let’s see if Shamshera picks up over the rest of the day!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: HIT – The First Case Box Office Day 7: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Folds Up After A Very Disappointing First Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram