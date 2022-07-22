HIT – The First Case has folded up much sooner than expected. The film could gather merely 7.50 crores* in its first week and that would be it for the investigative drama. There are hardly any numbers that are expected in the second week now since Shamshera has taken over screens all over, and in any case as it is the film was on a downward spree so there can’t be any takers expected from here on.

The film was released in theatres just like that with no fanfare or buzz whatsoever. That has a telling on the opening and post that audience word of mouth was hardly there as well. It was primarily a bunch of walk-in audience that trickled in small numbers during the weekdays with no promotional or marketing follow-through to defend its case either. Rajkummar Rao did well but then there is as much an actor can do when the film as a whole doesn’t appeal to the audience.

HIT – The First Case will arrive on the OTT now and one waits to see how it does since the original Telugu film is already there for two years now and has been seen by many during the lockdown. This was also one of the major reasons why the Hindi version couldn’t find any traction.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

