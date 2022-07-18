Call it really surprising but that’s true. HIT – The First Case has done even lesser business than Badhaai Do in its first weekend. Both the films are Rajkummar Rao starrers and when pandemic subsided earlier this year, it was Badhaai Do which was the first major release from Bollywood.

In fact, even Gangubai Kathiawadi came later and it was Badhaai Do which actually took the plunge. Well, not just did that film open better [1.65 crores] than HIT – The First Case [1.35 crores], it showed some kind of growth as well to see a 7.82 crores weekend.

That was in fact decent enough since not all states were allowing theatres to be open at that time, there was 50% occupancy rule in the places where they were open, and then there were night curfews as well.

However, now that HIT – The First Case has released without any restrictions around it, the weekend collections read a mere 5.59 crores, which is way too low. It’s not that the film is poor in content; as a matter of fact, it’s decent enough. However, audiences have just not stepped in, as evident by the Sunday numbers which is low again at 2.23 crores.

As a result, HIT – The First Case will now be primarily a one-week show since Shamshera will as it is take over this Friday. The film’s lifetime would, at best, turn out to be 10 crores and as a result, it would go down as yet another theatrical flop that Bollywood has delivered in 2022.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

