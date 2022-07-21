It’s Shamshera box office day & probably the longest night for all the Ranbir Kapoor fans out there. When your favourite star is returning on the big screen after 4 long years, the night before his/her upcoming movie release can prove to be the real test not just for him but for the fans as well.

Well, the last film of Ranbir was kind of an exception considering how big the film was for the factors apart from it being a ‘Ranbir Kapoor film’. Sanju did achieve the monumental figure of 34 crores on day 1 and went on to create a history for Ranbir. Shamshera is playing on a different tangent altogether.

Yash Raj Films had cleverly announced Shamshera a month before Ranbir Kapoor’s huge hit Sanju back in 2018. So, along with Ranbir, even this movie has had a journey of 4 long years to finally get translated into visuals on the big screen. It’s releasing amid the whole ‘Boycott Bollywood’ phase, which shouldn’t affect much if it’s a good film.

Movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have proved good content (or controversy) could still work even if it’s coming from Bollywood. Shamshera’s box office numbers would really reflect Ranbir Kapoor’s star power here as YRF is banking on that.

As far as Shamshera box office day 1 goes, the advance booking seems to be picking up slowly and gradually which is always a good sign for any film. Walk-ins would play a major role, as it’s a mass-centric film targeting the interior belts around the country. As of now, the film is seeming to open the cash windows collecting somewhere in the range of 13-15 crore.

As we recently reported, touching the 15-crore mark would make Shamshera this year’s highest Bollywood opener, but is that really enough? Could Shamshera cross the 200 crore mark with that opening? More box office discussions & analysis on the film, coming soon, stick to this space!

