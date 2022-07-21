Shamshera is all set to bring back Ranbir Kapoor in the box office game. The actor is making his big screen comeback after 4 years as he was last seen in 2018’s blockbuster, Sanju. The film made him an entrant to 300 crore club in Bollywood, so we’re well aware of how much potential the Kapoor lad carries. But is it good enough to tackle the monster like KGF Chapter 2? Let’s find out.

Ranbir is one of the blessed Bollywood stars who has managed to pull off some big box office hits without compromising on his script choices. The actor has always been choosy about his script choices and his biggest-ever hit, Sanju, too had received wide critical acclaim. But will he be able to repeat the similar magic this time too? Well, it’s hard but not impossible.

If we break down the numbers of Sanju, the film had made a whopping 341.22 crores at the Indian box office. From the opening day itself, the film was a banger and went on to garner 2.80 crore footfalls in its lifetime. This proves that Ranbir Kapoor has his audience both in mass and class pockets and needs the right film to hit it out of the park.

Now coming to the comparisons with KGF Chapter 2, the film did a stupendous performance with its Hindi version by making over 430 crores. It amassed a huge 2.90 crore footfalls. Of course, it’s an Everest task for Ranbir Kapoor’s next but one can’t forget that he almost reached that figure with Sanju. Also, just like KGF 2, we expect the highest ticket rates for Shamshera, at least during the first weekend or week. Also, both the films cater as big screen entertainers and have a similar backdrop of a messiah saving his people and taking on evil.

So with a good backing of ticket rates and strong content, will Shamshera be able to surpass KGF Chapter 2’s footfalls or even collections? Well, miracles do happen, and we have already seen enough of them in 2022.

