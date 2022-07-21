The humongous south film industry has seen skyrocketing fame in the past few years and is now basking in the glorious success after many of their movies broke some insane amount of records at the box office. When talking about such films, the two names that pop up in many minds are Kannada superstar Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Both the films have done a mind-blowing job and have hit the box office like a storm and have given it way too tough to the other films that clashed with this two-magnum opus. KGF 2 is ruling worldwide while RRR is still on its way to winning hearts even after being realised a while back. The SS Rajamouli directorial is all set to be released in Japan, so now the question arises would it finally beat the Yash starrer’s lifetime collection? Read on to know

It was recently announced by the makers of SS Rajamouli’s mega-blockbuster RRR that the movie will soon be released in Japan. It has been noted that the movie will get released in the land of the rising sun on the 21st of October this year, and fans are quite excited, but what first hits our mind is will this release help beat the records of KGF Chapter 2 and gain some higher box office score?

Fans are speculating that RRR’s worldwide lifetime box office score will have a chance to tackle or even surpass the worldwide lifetime box office score of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. Currently, the worldwide collection for RRR comes to INR 1144 crores whereas KGF Chapter 2 has bagged a huge score of INR 1230 crores. With the difference between the two scores it does look like with the Japan release, RRR has a chance to break KGF’s record, but only time will tell if that happens.

S S Rajamouli’s RRR was released on 24th March 2022. The movie featured Ram Charan, N. T. Rama Rao Jr., and Alia Bhatt in the main roles. The movie also saw Ajay Devgn make a cameo appearance in it. RRR’s story revolved around two legendary revolutionaries and their tales far away from home. After they come back from their journey they are set to fight against British colonialists in the 1920s.

On the other hand, starring Yash in the lead role, KGF Chapter 2 was released on 14th April 2022. After the success of its predecessor, Chapter 2 also managed to bring the fans on the edge of their seats throughout the movie. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie also starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, and Archana Jois.

