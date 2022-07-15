It seems like the craze of Rocky Bhai is not going to get over soon as the ever-rising fever of the film has made it the first ever film to score 90+ on Ormax Power Rating in all 5 languages.

No one can deny that the Rocking star Yash has managed to pull back the much-lost charm of the theaters with the release of KGF Chapter 2. After breaking several records at the box office, the film has come to the end of its theatrical run, and now it has emerged as the first ever film to score 90+ on Ormax Power Rating in all 5 languages (Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam). Moreover, the film is also among the Most Popular Indian Films of 2022 with ratings of 8.5 on IMDB.

KGF Chapter 2 film collected the number of Rs. 430 Cr. in the Hindi version alone and registered its name as the most successful Hindi film of all time after Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film got released across the nation with a massive 6,000 screens and 8000 screens worldwide.

KGF Chapter 2 was released in the theaters on 14 April 2022. The multilingual film starred Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. The film was made written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

On the other hand, there have been talks that ‘KGF’ actor Yash will make a brief appearance in Prabhas’ most-anticipated action-thriller ‘Salaar’. Insiders claim that director Prashant Neel has a ploy for ‘Salaar‘, in which he could accommodate ‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash in a cameo alongside Prabhas.

If the rumours are confirmed, it will be South India’s biggest collaboration, as both pan-India stars Prabhas and Yash will be seen in a single frame. As the talks about this possible cameo of Yash in ‘Salaar’ has sparked discussions online, folks think it would be a wonderful treat for the fans and audience to see the legends together on screen.

