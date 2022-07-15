Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP is a film composer who worked in some of the biggest hit films in the past, that includes, Pushpa: The Rule, Anandam, Arya, Rangasthalam, Maharshi and many more. Following the release of Ram Pothineni and Lingusamy’s The Warriorr recently, fans are complaining about DSP’s background score which failed to grab attention. Looking at his work in the latest release many are now afraid if he’ll do justice with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2.

As of now, the team behind Allu’s most awaited film is gearing up for the shoot. As per reports, Sukumar along with the other cast members will soon kick start the shoot, although it was supposed to go on floors in early 2022, things got delayed. The first film received an amazing response from the audience and critics; while the movie helped Allu and Rashmika Mandanna become pan India stars.

Looking at the recent background scores of KGF, RRR and Vikram many believe that BGM has become the most crucial formula for a superhit film but Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP’s score in The Warriorr has disappointed many. People weren’t impressed with Devi’s work and now they feel the Allu Arjun sequel is in danger.

Now that Devi Sri Prasad is on board for Pushpa 2 as well, fans are demanding DSP to compose perfect music for the sequel. On the other hand, some netizens are even asking Allu Arjun and makers to replace Devi and take care of the music with the help of some better composer as they don’t trust DSP anymore and claim he still makes music which he used to create a decade back.

On the other hand, Resul Pookutty, who is an Oscar-winning sound engineer and also working in Allu’s next came under netizen’s radar after he labelled RRR as a ‘gay love story’. Netizens are also asking Pushpa makers to remove Resul from the sequel for his derogatory comments on SS Rajamouli’s film.

Let us know in the comments below what you think, should DSP be replaced in Pushpa 2 or audience should give him a chance to prove his skills?

