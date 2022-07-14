Prabhas impressed one and all with his performance in the Baahubali franchise. Yet again, the actor is all set to portray larger than life character in KGF director Prashant Neel’s Salaar. Meanwhile, the movie is now creating a hurdle in Jr NTR’s project with Neel, titled NTR30 and due to this reason something seems off between the two biggest stars of the entertainment industry. Scroll below to read more.

Advertisement

After SS Rajamouli’s period dramas became successful, the Rebel actor’s Radhe Shyam and Saaho was a major box office disaster but seems like he’ll finally get another blockbuster release. On the other hand, NTR’s last release RRR shattered major BO records and did a business of over 1000 crores.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, as reported by Bollywood Life, Salaar is being made in two parts, while Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are finishing both films in one go. Initially, the filmmaker wanted to work on part 2 after collaborating with Jr NTR for NTR30, but it is Prabhas who is not letting the filmmaker work on any other project before he finishes their film. Due to this, NTR’s film has been kept on hold and he doesn’t have any other project to work on.

After RRR, Jr NTR wanted to make his every film a pan India release, as the Hindi-speaking audience has become familiar with his work. However, Prabhas’ stubbornness is ruining his plans and there are chances that people would be disinterested in seeing his film by the time Prashanth Neel finishes Salaar and starts working on NTR30.

Although the promotional activity for Salaar hasn’t started yet but the film is already creating a lot of buzz. Earlier few pictures from the sets were leaked and some reports even suggested that the team has shot 6 high-octane action sequences. On the other hand, a teaser poster for NTR’s film was recently released but there’s no other update.

Other than Prabhas starrer Salaar and Jr NTR’s untitled project, it is Allu Arjun who is getting maximum attention as Pushpa 2 is currently the most awaited film, which is scheduled to release in the second half of 2023.

Must Read: Ram Charan & Chiranjeevi Paid This Hefty Amount To Exhibitors To Compensate For Acharya’s Losses?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram