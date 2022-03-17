Top music director Devi Sri Prasad is on cloud nine as he is about to realise his dream of singing a song in Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja’s concert along with the master musician himself.
Yes, DSP, who has delivered several chartbusters himself, considers Ilaiyaraaja to be the God of Music.
Music director Devi Sri Prasad took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the development.
Devi Sri Prasad said, “Dream comes true. A magical opportunity and a divine invite to sing a song in Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja sir’s concert along with the Raja himself.
“Sharing the Stage with my GOD OF MUSIC on March 18, 2022 at Island Grounds in Chennai. Be there. Let’s rock with Raaja.”
Ilaiyaraaja responded to the music director’s tweet saying, “See you on stage.”
