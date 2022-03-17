Top music director Devi Sri Prasad is on cloud nine as he is about to realise his dream of singing a song in Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja’s concert along with the master musician himself.

Yes, DSP, who has delivered several chartbusters himself, considers Ilaiyaraaja to be the God of Music.

Music director Devi Sri Prasad took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the development.