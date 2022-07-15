Cine goes have time and again expressed their love for South cinema. In the recent past, we have seen films like RRR, KGF 2, Vikram and many others leaving a mark in the audience’s hearts. They not only won everyone over but also took social media by storm, letting the number talk. Apart from films, we have also seen the leading actor trending for multiple reasons.

Considering their popularity, a social media portal released the list of Most Popular Male and Female Telugu Film Stars list for the month of Jun 2022.

Speaking about the Most Popular Female Telugu Film Stars list for the month of Jun 2022 which is topped by none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is followed by Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sai Pallavi who have taken the 2nd, 3rd and 4th spots, respectively. While the 5th position is taken by Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah, Rashmika Mandanna are on 6th, 7th and 8th place, respectively. The last two places are taken by Rahul Preet Singh and Krithi Shetty, respectively.

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular female Telugu film stars (Jun 2022) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/RmAghwuEwX — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) July 15, 2022

On the other hand, the Most Popular Male Telugu Film Stars list for the month of Jun 2022 is topped by the Baahubali star Prabhas who is followed by RRR actor Jr NTR and Allu Arjun on 2nd and 3rd positions. However, 4th place is taken by superstar Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Nani, Chiranjeevi are on 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th positions and the last two are claimed by Vijay Deverakonda and Ravi Teja, respectively.

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male Telugu film stars (Jun 2022) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/EjnrJAmzKk — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) July 15, 2022

Recently, we also brought the list of Top 10 Most popular male and female Tamil film stars for the month of June 2022. Thalapathy Vijay was seen grabbing the first spot and was followed by Ajit Kumar, Suriya, Kamal Haasan and others.

On the other hand, Nayanthara topped the list and the stars who followed on the list were Samantha, Keerthy Suresh and Trisha Krishnan among others.

Coming back, what do you have to say about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Prabhas becoming the most popular Telugu stars of June 2022?

