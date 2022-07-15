RRR will complete four months soon since its release, but the buzz is refusing to slow down. As we all have seen, the film is making it to the news due to praises coming in from renowned foreign filmmakers. And apart from praises, its humongous box office collections are keeping the film in talks. Now the latest is about the film taking inspiration from an old Telugu film.

Advertisement

If you have watched SS Rajamouli’s recent masterpiece, you know how the director has beautifully placed sequences making it a joyful ride for the audience. Among all bunch of highlighting sequences, the interval scene is said to be a top-rated one. Now netizens have started speculating that it looks to be inspired by an old Telugu film.

Advertisement

Those who follow the writing of KV Vijayendra Prasad, father of SS Rajamouli and writer of RRR, know that his work looks inspired on many occasions. This has led netizens to speculate that the 1969’s movie Manchi Mitrulu might have inspired Prasad to design the interval scene featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

For those who don’t know, Manchi Mitrulu features Krishna as a thief and Shobhan Babu as a policeman. Both become good friends but aren’t aware of each other’s professions. Krishna gets a shocking surprise when he comes to know about Shobhan Babu is in the police.

Similarly in RRR, both Ram Charan and Jr NTR aren’t aware of each other’s professions despite being good friends. NTR gets surprised when he comes to know that Charan is in the police force when he enters the British fort, during the interval scene.

Well, only KV Vijayendra Prasad would be able to confirm it.

What do you think, is RRR’s interval scene inspired by 53-year-old Manchi Mitrulu? Let us know through comments.

Must Read: Vignesh Shivan’s One Mistake Costs Him & Nayanthara A 25 Crores Mega Deal With Netflix Of Streaming Their Wedding?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram