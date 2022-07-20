Shabaash Mithu has emerged as a major disaster at the box office. The film didn’t have any buzz en route to release and that was reflected in the terrible opening that it took. Post that since the reviews and word of mouth weren’t great either, there was no growth of sorts, as a result of which the weekend was one of the worst of 2022. Now that manner in which the film is falling over the weekdays, it would end up at the bottom of the barrel as far as lifetime collections of notable releases of the year are concerned.

Advertisement

It isn’t surprising to see how weekdays have seen an absolute crash for the film which didn’t see any takers whatsoever in the first three days of the week itself. No wonder, Tuesday stood at a measly 0.15 crores* only, which practically doesn’t count at all. To think of it, Friday itself was extremely poor at 0.50 crores and to see weekday collections not even hold 50% of that pretty much reflect an absolute rejection that the film has faced.

Advertisement

The only solace for the film would be in the fact that Dhaakad would still remain the lowest grosser of the year. Its lifetime ended at 2.58 crores while Shabaash Mithu currently stands at 2.45 crores*. If not today then at least by tomorrow it would cross 2.58 crores and while that would be the end of the film as well, it may just gross 10 odd lakhs more than the action flick, which caught the industry by shock a little over two months back.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Jurassic Park Franchise At Box Office: 3 Out Of 6 Movies Have Crossed The $1 Billion Mark, Here’s The Grand Total Of The Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram