What a major disaster Shabaash Mithu has turned out to be, as long as it’s theatrical business is concerned. The film has folded up at a mere 2.75 crores* and that’s about it for the sports drama that just didn’t find any takers whatsoever. The only equivalent to this is Dhaakad and that film was at least in news before the release and after it due to the hype it carried and then the anticlimax that it went through. In case of Shabaash Mithu, it has gone totally unnoticed, and that’s even worse.

The film isn’t in the running in the second week and one now wonders whether four week window should actually apply for it or should it see an early OTT release. Ideally it should, because that way at least there would be some kind of continuity for the Taapsee Pannu starrer.

Shabaash Mithu is in fact just a little better than what another sports drama Saina did during the pandemic days and unfortunately, that film couldn’t find any takers on OTT either. Hope Shabaash Mithu does better. Taapsee Pannu now has Do Baaraa coming next which is an Anurag Kashyap film and in a horror/supernatural zone. One looks forward to a better traction for that film.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

