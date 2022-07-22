Ranbir Kapoor is finally back on the big screen as he was last seen in the 2018 biographical drama, Sanju. In his latest release Shamshera, RK plays the larger-than-life Hindi film hero and interestingly he’s portraying the double role of father and son. Meanwhile, the film has been in the making for a long time and there is speculation that the movie is expected to do wonders at the box office. Looking at the hype around it is sure that the movie will do good business but before that let’s have a look at the advance booking status for the film.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the period drama has a stellar cast that includes, Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, Daroga Shuddh Singh, alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. The movie was planned to release earlier but the pandemic due to COVID caused delays.

After portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt in his biopic, Ranbir Kapoor for the first time will be seen in a very different avatar. Ever since the first look was revealed his fans were super excited to watch this flick on the big screen. Now that it’s finally here let’s see how it is fairing in the advance booking.

Mumbai

Despite promoting Shamshera on a larger scale, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer hasn’t created a lot of buzz in Mumbai. Currently, for the day only 10% are booked while IMAX screens are totally empty.

Delhi

Most recently the team was in the capital city and looking at the fan’s response it was sure that the movie will definitely do good business in the region. Although the AB status is not so great but it is better than Mumbai and currently around 20% of shows are booked, including the IMAX screens.

Bengaluru

Even Bengaluru is showing a fair response and currently close to 15% of shows are booked for Shamshera. While Tamil and Telugu language shows are yet to get any bookings.

Hyderabad

Similar to Delhi, even in Hyderabad, 20% of shows are already booked for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer and it is expected that the booking for the film will get better.

Ahmedabad

Being one of the major cities in Gujarat it was expected that the film will receive a tremendous response but currently things are a little slow and currently around 15% of shows are only booked.

Chennai

Despite having a handful of shows, Chennai is showing a better response and close to 50% of shows are already booked in the region for Shamshera.

Pune

Even though Pune has the most number of shows across the city but things are looking very much dull for the YRF film. Currently, there are hardly any seats booked but will have to wait and watch what happens in the latter half of the day.

