Top Gun Maverick beats The Avengers’ domestic (US and Canada) box office record almost two months after its release. The Tom Cruise starrer has been reaching one milestone after the other. It has already become the highest-grossing movie of 2022, even though this year saw the release of several Hollywood biggies.

Just recently, it was revealed what Tom made through the film. The actor reportedly took home a whopping $100 million, making him the highest-paid actor of this year. For the unversed, besides the standard salary, Cruise collects a major bonus through the box office profits.

Now, Top Gun Maverick has created a new record and has surpassed MCU’s The Avengers at the domestic box office. As per Box Office Mojo, the Tom Cruise starrer has as of now made $1.244 billion globally. This consists of $623.8 million domestically and $620 million overseas. The 2012 Marvel movie was also a box office hit that had crossed the one billion mark.

The Avengers had made $1.518 billion worldwide and $623.3 million stateside. But now Top Gun Maverick has surpassed that and will grow further. The Joseph Kosinski directorial has been famous in North America ever since the start. It has been quite a wait of 36 years for a sequel.

While talking about Top Gun 2, just a few days ago, it created a new record at Paramount after crossing James Cameron’s Titanic’s domestic numbers. Not just that, but it also boomed past Transformers: Age Of Extinction’s $1.1 Billion global revenue, Iron Man 3’s $1.21 Billion, and more.

It has been one helluva ride of Top Gun Maverick, even after two months since its theatrical release. Now, Tom Cruise fans await the release of Mission Impossible 7 and 8, which will be out in 2023 and 2024.

