Aamir Khan – who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, will be returning to the big screen with Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor has given his blood and sweat in the making of the film and hopes people will appreciate this film too. Meanwhile, for a long time now, the boycott Bollywood trend has been going viral, while many are also boycotting Aamir’s latest release. In a recent media interaction, the actor reacts to the same and says it hurts him. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

LSC is the official remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump, released in 1994. Meanwhile, the upcoming Bollywood film has been directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya (who will be making his Hindi film debut).

Coming back to the topic, Aamir Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote Laal Singh Chaddha. While he was at a recent press event, the actor was asked about his feeling when he sees the boycott LSC trend on Twitter. As reported by India Today, the actor was asked his question after he said, ‘please, don’t boycott my film’.

Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan said, “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film.”

The boycott trend comes after he made the ‘India’s growing intolerance’ statement a few years ago. Few even dug out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s statements too. On the other hand, Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao was slammed a few years ago when she claimed she want to move out of the country for the safety of her children.

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.

