Dulquer Salmaan is currently quite busy with his upcoming movie Chup’s promotions. The actor, who used to work at a 9 to 5 job before stepping into the film industry for real, had debuted through a TVC when he was a kid. Talking about that incident and how it had nothing to do with who he is dad, the Sita Ramam actor revealed some fun facts.

Dulquer, son of Mammootty, has been in the industry for more than a decade now, and in the last few years, the Karwaan actor has gotten recognition and appreciation for his work. But did you know he started his career with a TVC when he was just nine or ten years old?

In an interview with Curly Tales, Dulquer Salmaan opened up about how he got his first TVC and how much was his first pay cheque. Talking about it, he said, “I was 10 years old. This has nothing to do with my dad, this is not some nepotism advantage. I was randomly picked by Mr. Rajiv Menon’s ad agency. They came to my school to pick kids for a TVC and I was one of those who got picked. They gave me Rs 2,000 for that.”

Further going into the interview, Dulquer Salmaan added, “It was like unheard of money, like it was 2 crore of something. I was like 10 or 9 years old. I gave Rs 500 to my grandparents and rest to my mother. And then I used to keep being like that ‘Maa that Rs 2,000 I have no, can I buy this.’ So then my mom is like ‘you finished that Rs 2,000 long ago.’ She still talks about this.”

In the same conversation, Dulquer shared how he was petrified to face the camera because of his constant self-doubt and fear of comparison to his father. He revealed, “I thought I would not make it. Nobody will want to watch me.”

