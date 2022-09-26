Mani Ratnam’s epic movie, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’, has become, according to its makers, Lyca Productions, the first Tamil film to release its teaser on the fabled billboards of Las Vegas.

The king-size images of the Chola emperor, Aditya Karikalan (played by Chiyaan Vikram), and the commander Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan (essayed by Karthi), have lit up the iconic Las Vegas Boulevard with the entertainment strip’s landmark, The Bellagio, looming in the background.

Earlier on Saturday, pictures of the ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ cast and crew, including Mani Ratnam, Vikram, Karthi and Trisha, all travelling economy class to Mumbai for PS-1 promotions, with the tagline ‘The Cholas are coming’, was trending on Twitter.

The Rs 500-crore film, which is slated for a September 30 release, has an ensemble star that includes, besides Vikram and Karthi, Jayam Ravi (playing Arunmozhi Varman), Trisha (Kundavai) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Nandini). The stellar supporting cast of Ponniyin Selvan 1, consists of Shobita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Kishore, Babu Antony, Rahman, Lal and Nassar.

While talking about Ponniyin Selvan 1, the film’s advance booking has started. It will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha in the Hindi market. Check out its advance booking box office collection.

