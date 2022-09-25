SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu have joined hands for the pan-Indian film. And now reports are buzzing that the director has roped a Hollywood star who comes from the lineage of Marvel’s Avengers? Well, shocking right? Scroll below to get the full scoop!

Since the announcement of Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh, there have been many speculations about it. Rumours were rife that Alia Bhatt has been roped in for the female lead, and it would be the actress’s first project after pregnancy. However, there has been no confirmation on it.

Now, there has been another speculation regarding the movie. As per a report in Mirchi 9, SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s film will have a Hollywood star to do an extended cameo role. Well, wondering who that could be? According to the same report, we found out that it might be none other than Earth’s mightiest hero, Thunder of God, ‘Thor’ a.k.a. Chris Hemsworth.

Well, there’s no confirmation news on this also but Chris Hemsworth has worked in an Indian language film, Extraction on OTT before, so there might not be any issue to say ‘yes’ to SS Rajamouli’s project. A few days back, there were news hitting the headlines that SS Rajamouli has signed with the American talent management agency, CAA and rumours were rife that he might have signed a Hollywood project. However, it seems like he has signed with CAA to work with Hollywood stars as there are speculations that his next film will not only have Chris Hemsworth but other Hollywood actors as well.

In RRR, SS Rajamouli gave one of the female leads to Olivia Morris and now it seems he has more plans to include Hollywood stars in his films. What do you think of this? Let us know!

