Just a day ago we reported that Pawan Kalyan fans have planned a re-release of Jalsa on his 51st birthday. Kalyan’s birthday took place yesterday and the special shows of his 2008 hit film were arranged all across the globe. Now, it is learnt that the film has surpassed Mahesh Babu’s film at the box office. Scroll below to know more details.

For those who don’t know, Mahesh‘s birthday was on the 9th of August. His fans had planned special shows of Pokiri for that single day to celebrate the occasion. A big number of shows were arranged and as expected, it witnessed a terrific response from the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor’s fans across the globe.

In India alone, around 375 shows of Pokiri were arranged and as per trade reports, a collection of 2.10 crores approx was made. It was a record collection for any single-day re-release, which has been now surpassed by Pawan Kalyan’s film. As we reported earlier, Jalsa had 500+ shows in theatres. From the advance booking response, it was quite visible that Pawan is going to topple Mahesh Babu, which is what exactly happened now.

As per trade reports, Pawan Kalyan starrer Jalsa’s re-release has accumulated a whopping 2.40 crores approx from Telugu states alone, thus easily going past the record of Mahesh Babu’s Pokiri (2.10 crores). It’s a huge achievement but will be short-lived considering Prabhas fans are planning a grand re-release of his Billa.

Prabhas celebrates his birthday on 23rd October and it is learnt that his fans are planning to hold special shows of Billa in theatres and that too in 4K version. It is expected to surpass the numbers of both Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu’s re-releases at the box office.

