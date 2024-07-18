It’s unfortunate how some of our favorite celebrity couples have witnessed an ugly end to their relationship. We’ve all witnessed the televised battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Now, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s legal issues seem to be getting uglier than ever, with details about their infamous 2016 plane altercation finally coming out in the open. Scroll below to know all that’s happening!

For the uninitiated, Angelina had accused Brad of pulling her by the hair and forcefully pushing her into the bathroom wall during an alleged physical assault. Things allegedly hit rock bottom when he hit their son, Maddox, during a confrontation. It is also claimed that Pitt was abusive towards their other children, which forced Jolie to file for divorce.

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Winery Lawsuit

As most know, Brad and Angelina jointly bought the Château Miraval property in 2008 and continued to be 50-50 partners until 2021. Things took an ugly turn when the Maleficent actress decided to sell her shares, but her ex-husband sued her for going against their agreement that he would buy out her shares.

Angelina Jolie has previously claimed that Brad Pitt refused to buy these shares until she signed a “non-disclosure agreement,” which was allegedly an attempt to “control” her and conceal his history of abuse and misconduct.

The latest drama in Angelina vs Brad’s legal suit

In a new motion, an advocate of Angelina Jolie has exposed lesser-known details about the infamous plane incident. In a statement to ET, lawyer Paul Murphy said, “The conduct is egregious and caused significant and ongoing post-traumatic stress. At trial, Jolie will prove through testimony, emails, photographs, and other evidence why Pitt was so concerned about his own misconduct that he blew up his own deal to purchase Jolie’s interest in Miraval because she refused to agree to his new, expansive NDA. Some of that evidence is currently under Pitt’s control. This is the evidence Jolie seeks by this motion.”

Brad Pitt reacts to Angelina Jolie’s sensational claims!

Babylon actor has strongly opposed the exposure of private details about their divorce, claiming they are irrelevant to the winery case. In response, Brad Pitt contradicted the claims and said his ex-wife demanded a broader NDA. He also allegedly agreed to provide documents detailing the trip, but Angelina rejected this after seeing his “communications” with a third party regarding the infamous incident.

As per People, the court filing by Pitt claims that the communication includes “sensitive issues such as the therapy he voluntarily undertook after the flight incident to better himself, ‘drug and alcohol testing’ he has allegedly undergone, his alleged ‘overuse or abuse of alcohol,’ and other actions taken in the aftermath of the flight.”

Angelina Jolie advises Brad Pitt to withdraw his lawsuit

Meanwhile, Angelina wants Brad to withdraw his lawsuit and let his family “heal” after years of family drama that has affected their six children – Maddox, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, Pax, and Shiloh.

“While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong,” concluded her legal team.

