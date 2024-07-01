Angelina Jolie shared a tumultuous relationship with her father, Hollywood Icon Jon Voight, with much of their squabbles playing out in front of the press. Fractures in their relationship began to show shortly after Angelina Jolie reunited with her father both on and off screen when they were cast in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), where they played father and daughter.

Jon Voight deepened the rift with his daughter after he went public about their estrangement in a 2002 interview with Access Hollywood. During the interview, Voight pleaded with Jolie fans to get his daughter some help for unspecified “mental problems” further sharing that he’s not allowed to see his newly adopted grandson Maddox.

Angelina Jolie was born to actor Jon Voight and actress Marcheline Bertrand. Jolie was their second, following her older brother James Haven. A year after Angelina Jolie's birth, her father had an affair, leading to her parents' separation.

Angelina Jolie’s Father claims daughter started showing signs of mental illness as an infant

Angelina Jolie and her brother were raised by Marcheline Bertrand, who quit her acting career to focus on her children. Jolie has often spoken out about Voight’s absence from her childhood, which led to their estrangement. However, their relationship appeared to be on the mend after Jolie was cast beside him in the 2001 movie.

In a 2002 interview with Access Hollywood, Voight alleged his daughter had “mental problems” and was preventing him from seeing his adopted grandson Maddox. Voight claimed Jolie began showing signs of mental illness as an infant, adding he was “brokenhearted…because I’ve been trying to reach my daughter and get her help, and I have failed and I’m sorry.”

Voight also alleged that when he reached out to help his daughter, she told him, “You can’t help me! You can’t help my pain!”

Voight said when he tried to approach his daughter at a party, “her manager blocked him and said, “She doesn’t want to see you.”

Voight claimed because of his estrangement, he hadn’t yet seen his grandson, Maddox, noting, “That is the greatest pain. I’d love to help out with the baby.”

Angelina Jolie speaks out

Shortly after, Angelina Jolie responded to Voight’s comments, saying, “I don’t want to make public the reasons for my bad relationship with my father. I will only say that, like every child, [brother] Jamie and I would have loved to have had a warm and loving relationship with our dad. After all these years, I have determined that it is not healthy for me to be around my father, especially now that I am responsible for my own child.”

Jolie and her brother legally petitioned to remove their surname “Voight” from their legal names.

After a years-long family rift stemming from Voight’s EW interview, the father-daughter duo reconciled in 2007 after Jolie’s mother and Voight’s ex-wife Bertrand passed away from ovarian and breast cancer at the age of 56.

It is unclear where their relationship stands now after, in a recent social media post, Voight, a Trump Supporter, publicly slammed his daughter’s support of Palestine amid the current Israel-Palestine war.

