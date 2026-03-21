If Sinners left you hungry for more horror movies and you can’t find anything good to watch, then you’re at the right place. In the time of predictable jump scares, many horror films often go unnoticed. That is where the underrated horror films step in, offering raw, unsettling, eerie, and terrifying unique concepts that stay with you forever. From found footage horror films like The Visit to psychological horror films like The Taking of Deborah Logan, here are the top 5 underrated horror films you should not miss.

REC

Cast: Manuela Velasco, Pablo Rosso

Manuela Velasco, Pablo Rosso Director: Jaume Balagueró, Paco Plaza

Jaume Balagueró, Paco Plaza IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Release Date: 23 November 2007

23 November 2007 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: In this film, reporter Ángela Vidal and cameraman Pablo Rosso accompany firefighters to an apartment building, expecting a routine call. But they get trapped inside an apartment building where a mysterious and deadly infection spreads violently.

2. Paranormal Activity 1

Cast: Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat

Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat Director: Oren Peli

Oren Peli IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Release Date: 16 October 2009

16 October 2009 Where to Watch: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Katie and Micah move to a new home. Micah set up cameras to capture a supernatural presence; the entity grows increasingly violent each night. From collecting evidence to becoming a nightmare and a terrifying fight for survival.

3. The Visit

Cast: Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould

Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould Director: M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Release Date: 11 September 2015

11 September 2015 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Plot: In this film, siblings Becca and Tyler visit their grandparents (John and Doris) for a week. As days go by, the siblings start to discover their grandparents’ disturbing behaviors and secrets that turn their vacation into a nightmare.

4. Grave Encounters

Cast: Sean Rogerson, Ashleigh Gryzko

Sean Rogerson, Ashleigh Gryzko Director: The Vicious Brothers

The Vicious Brothers IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Release Date: 22 April 2011

22 April 2011 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Lance Preston and his paranormal reality crew lock themselves inside an abandoned asylum (Collingwood Psychiatric Hospital) to shoot a live episode for their audience, only to experience real supernatural terror. Their only goal is to come out alive from that deadly abandoned asylum.

5. The Taking of Deborah Logan

Cast: Jill Larson, Anne Ramsay

Jill Larson, Anne Ramsay Director: Adam Robitel

Adam Robitel IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Release Date: 21 October 2014

21 October 2014 Where to Watch: AMC+, Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Mia Medina and her crew document Deborah Logan’s battle with Alzheimer’s and interview Sarah Logan, Deborah’s daughter. As days pass, Deborah’s condition reveals something far more sinister.

If you’re tired of boring, predictable jump scares, these 5 underrated horror movies are far more intense and terrifying. From found-footage realism to psychological fear, every movie has its own way of eliciting fear. They demonstrate that horror does not need huge budgets to make a lasting impact. Perfect for late-night horror binges, these films guarantee chills that stay with you.

If Sinners left you wanting more, this list would not disappoint you.

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