Many cinephiles and industry observers are still brainstorming over how a film boasting a stellar 92% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid 7.7/10 user rating on IMDb failed to translate that acclaim into matching box office numbers. However, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is not the first film since 2025 to receive strong critical praise yet somewhat struggle theatrically.

Several recent releases have followed a similar pattern, such as Steven Soderbergh’s slick spy thriller Black Bag, Darren Aronofsky’s crime drama Caught Stealing, the Bob Odenkirk-led action sequel Nobody 2, and Dwayne Johnson’s sports drama The Smashing Machine. Despite positive or respectable reviews, these films failed to sustain theatrical momentum.

While the reasons behind The Bone Temple’s underperformance continue to baffle fans, the sequel has still managed to collect $56.5 million globally so far. According to Box Office Mojo’s annual worldwide chart, that total makes it 2026’s top-grossing release so far.

As its theatrical run continues, the 28 Years Later sequel is now inching closer to surpassing two widely acclaimed horror films from the 2000s era at the global box office. Those movies are The Descent (2005) and The Mist (2007). So, how much more does The Bone Temple need to earn worldwide to outgross these genre fan favorites? Let’s break down the numbers.

The Bone Temple vs. The Descent & The Mist – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the three films compare at the worldwide box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Box Office Summary

North America: $24.9 million

International: $31.6 million

Worldwide: $56.5 million

Now, let’s see how the two horror films from the 2000s performed at the global box office:

The Descent (2005): $57.2 million The Mist (2007): $57.5 million

Based on these figures, the post-apocalyptic zombie sequel is currently trailing Neil Marshall’s The Descent by roughly $0.7 million and Frank Darabont’s The Mist by approximately $1 million worldwide. If its current theatrical momentum holds steady, The Bone Temple is expected to surpass their lifetime global totals within the next few days. The final box office verdict, however, will become clearer in the coming weeks.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Story

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film continues after the events shown in 28 Years Later, following survivors in a Britain devastated by the Rage Virus. As Spike crosses paths with a violent new faction led by Sir Jimmy Crystal, growing conflicts and dangerous choices threaten the delicate order holding the post-apocalyptic world together.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Trailer

