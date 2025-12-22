Avatar: Fire and Ash’s opening weekend verdict is out, and it is underwhelming compared to the film’s vast scale. James Cameron’s threequel did not even hit $90 million during its opening weekend. The film, however, managed to record one of the biggest opening weekends among December releases. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3 is a very crucial film for the franchise’s future. If it fails financially, the fans will no longer receive movies in the series, and there are two more left, according to reports. They are reportedly in various stages of production and are scheduled for release in 2029 and 2031.

How much has Avatar 3 collected on its opening weekend in North America?

According to the data on Box Office Mojo’s report, James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $88 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It was projected to earn between $85 million and $90 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It landed within the projected range but not in the higher end. Avatar 3 debuted at #3 in the domestic box office rankings.

3-day opening weekend breakdown

Day 1, Friday – $36.5 million

Day 2, Saturday – $28.5 million

Day 3, Sunday – $23.0 million

Total – $88.0 million

7th biggest opening weekend among December releases

Avatar 3 surpassed the opening weekend collection of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, which earned $84.6 million, as the 7th biggest opening weekend for December releases.

Top 10 biggest 3-day opening weekends for December

Spider-Man: No Way Home – $260.1 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $248 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi – $220 million Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – $177.4 million Star Wars: Rogue One – $155.1 million Avatar: The Way of Water – $134.1 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $88 million The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – $84.6 million I Am Legend – $77.2 million Avatar – $77 million

Avatar: Fire and Ash, featuring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet, was released on December 19.

