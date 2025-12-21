Wicked: For Good is edging closer to achieving yet another box office milestone in North America. The musical fantasy has lost multiple theaters in North America this past week. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reprise their roles, winning hearts once again. It will feel the impact of new releases at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

In comparison to its predecessor, the sequel is losing the number game despite a massive start. People are not as impressed by it as it is earning a comparably lower number than Wicked at the domestic box office daily. It will surpass $500 million worldwide this weekend, which may be its final major global milestone.

How much has Wicked: For Good collected domestically after 33 days?

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Wicked: For Good collected a solid $1.3 million on its 5th Friday at the box office in North America. It dropped by 44.7% from last Friday despite losing 567 theaters on Thursday. It has fallen out of the domestic top 5 rankings. After 33 days of running, the musical fantasy has collected $317.5 million and is still counting.

Inches away from breaking into the top 100 highest-grossing films list domestically

According to the database, Wicked’s sequel is the #101 highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. It is less than $1 million away from breaking into the all-time top 100 grossers list. For the unversed, at #100 is Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with its $318.8 million domestic haul. This weekend, it is surpassing Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone as the 100th highest-grossing film ever domestically.

More about the film’s box office collection

The Wicked sequel is projected to earn $4.5 million to $5.5 million on its 5th three-day weekend in North America. Internationally, the film has collected $158.8 million, bringing the worldwide total to $476.3 million. It is crossing the $500 million milestone worldwide. Wicked: For Good was released on November 21.

Box office summary

North America – $317.5 million

International – $158.8 million

Worldwide – $476.3 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants North America Box Office Day 1: With Just $6M, It Records Lowest Opening Day In The Franchise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News